Jayme Closs should get $50G reward offered because ‘she got herself out,’ 911 caller's husband says

As authorities decide what to do with the $50,000 reward initially offered for information in Jayme Closs’ disappearance, the husband of the woman who first called 911 to alert officials that Closs was alive said it should go to the 13-year-old herself.

Peter Kasinskas told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Closs — who escaped from Jake Thomas Patterson’s remote home in Gordon, Wisconsin, last Thursday — should receive the money because “she got herself out.”

Kasinskas' wife, Kristin, called 911 on Thursday after Jeanne Nutter brought the teen to her home. Jayme escaped her alleged captor’s cabin Thursday after pushing herself out from under a bed, putting on a pair of Patterson's shoes and running out into the street, according to a criminal complaint detailed Monday. Once free, she encountered Nutter, a retired child protective services worker, who brought her to the Kasinskas home and waited for police.

Patterson blasted through the Closs home in October, shot and killed parents James and Denise Closs and took Jayme to his house, where he held her for 88 agonizing days.

More than a week later, with no solid leads to a suspect, the FBI offered $25,000 for information leading to Jayme’s whereabouts. The reward doubled when Jennie-O Turkey Store, where Jayme’s parents worked, also said it was contributing funds to find the teen.

Milwaukee FBI spokesman Leonard Peace said Tuesday that the reward remains under review. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the reward is being discussed with the FBI and will be determined later.

Patterson was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and armed burglary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.