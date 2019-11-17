Jayme Closs’ kidnapper gets in fight at New Mexico prison, video shows

The Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and murdered her parents was captured on newly released surveillance video getting into a brawl at a New Mexico state prison after a fellow inmate apparently asked him about what he'd done.

Jake Patterson was seen fighting with an inmate in a roughly 2-minute video from August released on Thursday. The state corrections department said inmates told Patterson he needed to leave their pod because of his case "involving the 14-year-old girl," referring to Closs, who was 13 years old when she was kidnapped last year and held for months.

The 22-year-old and another inmate appear to be talking to each other in the video when suddenly the other inmate moves back, appearing to get ready for a fight and seemingly lunges toward Patterson before Patterson throws the first punch.

The two brawl while at least four other inmates watch. A prison guard fires a bean bag gun in their direction, and the two stop. Patterson puts his hands in the air and lays on the ground.

Inmates told Patterson to leave their prison pod after asking him about what'd he'd done, WITI reported. Patterson told correctional officials he wanted to talk to the person who wanted him out — and one inmate supposedly told the man to "test him."

Patterson is serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to killing Closs' parents and kidnapping her in October 2018. He confessed to breaking into the Closs home in Barron, Wis., killing her parents and taking Closs. She was held hostage for 88 days underneath a bed in a small cabin in Gordon, roughly an hour-long drive north from Barron.

He was transferred from a facility in Wisconsin to New Mexico in July after corrections officials recommended he be moved to a maximum-security prison out of state due to security concerns related to the attention surrounding his case. In June, before his move, Patterson reportedly threatened to assault another inmate.

The man said in court he had succumbed to fantasies about keeping a young girl and torturing and controlling her. He started looking for an opportunity to kidnap someone, even deciding he might want to take multiple girls and kill multiple families. He said Closs was the first girl he saw after having those thoughts.

Nearly a year after she was kidnapped, Closs told ABC News she was "very happy to be home" and getting better with time.