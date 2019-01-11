Jayme Closs fled captor and flagged down dog walker; suspect arrested: report

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who had been missing since October, was found Thursday malnourished and dirty after she reportedly fled her captor and flagged down a dog walker in the small forested town of Gordon, Wis.

A suspect was arrested just minutes later. But authorities disclosed no further information about the person arrested.

There is little known about Closs' physical condition, but her grandfather told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis that she was being treated at a hospital and was expected to soon be reunited with relatives.

Closs vanished Oct. 15 after her parents were fatally shot in their home in Barron County, which is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis and 65 miles from where she was found. Closs was inside the home where her parents were shot but vanished, prompting a statewide search that included the FBI.

On Thursday the girl, who appeared skinny and dirty, with matted-down hair, reportedly approached a woman who was out walking her dog. The woman knocked on the door of a nearby house and told the couple inside: "This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!"

Peter Kasinskas, who answered the door, told the Star Tribune that Closs showed little emotion and told him that she didn’t know where she was. The woman who sought help told the paper that Closs walked up to her and said she "wanted help."

Closs was reportedly inside Kasinkas' home for 20 minutes and refused food and water. She also said that she believes that she was in the area the entire time she was missing.

Fox News called the Gordon Police Department early Friday and did not get an immediate response. Authorities are planning a news conference for later Friday morning. The department announced that Closs had been found in a Facebook post around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A suspect has been taken into custody and the sheriff will give a press briefing at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kelly Engelhardt, Closs' aunt, said, "I mean I'm shocked. It's what we’ve prayed for every single day."

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and the Associated Press contributed to this story.