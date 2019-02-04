Expand / Collapse search
Jayme Closs enjoys steak dinner with family weeks after being found safe

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Jayme Closs enjoyed a steak dinner with her grandfather on Sunday.

Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin teen who was kidnapped last year and found last month, is safe and recovering at home with family — and recently was pictured enjoying a hearty meal.

Closs's aunt and legal guardian, Jennifer Naiberg Smith, posted a photo to Facebook of Closs eating a steak dinner with her grandfather on Sunday.

Smith told Fox News on Monday that Closs, 13, and her grandpa "always had a special bond."

When she disappeared, Closs's grandfather said he'd buy his granddaughter a steak once she returned home — and he kept his promise.

Investigators announced on Jan. 11 that Closs was found alive in Douglas County, three months after she disappeared from her home, roughly 80 miles away in Barron County, where her parents were shot dead.

The suspect, Jake Patterson, later was charged with two counts of intentional homicide and one count each of kidnapping and armed burglary.

