Jacob Blake unrest in Kenosha: Live updates on protests, violence following police-involved shooting

Supporters of the police, wearing "back the blue" shirts and carrying American flags, gathered for a rally Sunday in downtown Kenosha where protesters have been demonstrating against the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"With the things that they face on a daily basis, they need that little extra push of love and to show that they are needed," said Jennifer Peyton, 44, who attended the rally. "I mean, if you went in to work every day, and you were told that you were bad or had things thrown at you, I think it would weigh on your psyche a little bit, too."