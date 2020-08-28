Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed to bed

Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer Sunday, is no longer restrained in his hospital bed and his felony warrants have been vacated, his attorney told Fox News.

"The handcuffs have been removed and the deputies have left," attorney Patrick Cafferty said Friday.

Blake is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee, Wis., hospital. He was left paralyzed from the waist down, his family said earlier this week.

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday that his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed.

"I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed," he told the newspaper. "He can't go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?"

Kensha police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that Blake was arrested on a third-degree sexual assault warrant filed in July. Milwaukee County deputies were placed in Blake's hospital room to guard him while he was restrained, Cafferty said.

He said a $500 bond payment was made in connection to the criminal charge.

"The warrant that had been outstanding for him has been vacated," he said.

Calls to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were not returned.

Ben Crump, the attorney for the Blake family, praised the warrants being vacated before noting the charges are still pending.

"Fortunately, a man who is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot seven times in the back, will no longer have to deal with the pain of having his ankles and wrist shackled and the traumatic stress of being under armed guard," Crump said.