It's hot but it's not explosive; Oklahoma bomb squad says suspicious item is just a burrito

A burrito caused a minor scare at an Oklahoma City police briefing station after a man brought the foil-wrapped object in for analysis.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Dexter Nelson says a man discovered a Thermos-type container in his lawn Thursday afternoon and brought it to a police briefing station. Nelson says the container was heavy and had tinfoil protruding from the lid, so the man considered it suspicious.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/17yCP4z ) that officers told the man to leave the container outside and the police bomb squad X-rayed the item. The analysis determined that it was only a burrito.

Although it was harmless, police aren't laughing at the incident. Nelson says anyone who finds a suspicious object should call authorities — not bring it to a police station themselves.

