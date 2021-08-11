Italian Americans mad at Cuomo for dismissing creepy behavior as cultural

Italian Americans are outraged that Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to try to write off his creepy behavior with women as "cultural behavioral differences."

"We Italians refuse to acknowledge Cuomo as a member of la famiglia," one Twitter user who goes by Malvagio wrote.

Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday in the wake of an official investigation that concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women, was blasted for trying to reframe allegations of unwanted kissing and groping against him as a misunderstanding due to his upbringing in an affectionate Italian American family.

"Inappropriate behavior is just that. No one gets a pass due to ethnicity. And I’m Italian. I kiss my family on lips and everything. This isn’t about him being Italian," wrote another Twitter user.

Another fumed, "As a women [sic] with Italian ethnicity, [I am] appalled that he would compare appropriate displays of affection in Italian culture with his unwelcomed predatory sexual harassment. Disgusting!"

Others slammed the 63-year-old Democrat as a "disgrace to all Italian-Americans."

"I am going to start lying about my ethnicity honest to God," one Twitter user wrote.

Cuomo, whose grandparents were Italian immigrants, has repeatedly tried to defend himself against the alleged unwanted encounters detailed in a report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office as the result of "cultural behavioral differences."

"I do hug and kiss people casually — women and men, I have done it all my life. It’s who I’ve been since I can remember," the governor said in his tone-deaf, televised, 22-minute address announcing his resignation.

"In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But, I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate," he continued.

"There is an intelligent discussion to be had on gender-based actions, on generational and cultural behavioral differences, on setting higher standards and finding reasonable resolutions," the governor later added.

Cuomo said Tuesday that his resignation will take effect in 14 days, at which time Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will assume the role.

The disgraced governor, however, still faces separate criminal probes in at least five New York state counties into the allegations of forcible touching of multiple women.