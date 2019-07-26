Ex-Israeli military soldier tells flasher 'I’m going to get you darling', condemns passersby for not helping

A Massachusetts woman, once a member of the Israeli military, has told the man that flashed her last week “I’m going to get you, darling”, as she hit out at the several witnesses who refused to help her accost him.

Aia Polansky, a 33-year-old mother of two, was jogging down Memorial Drive near Vassar Street in Cambridge on July 18 at around 7:30 a.m. when a man jogging past her exposed himself twice.

“He pulled his pants once and I didn’t react too much I thought it’s awkward,” she told Boston’s WBZ-TV Wednesday. “As he came closer he pulled them again then I understood maybe it’s not what I think it is and then he reached his hand out.”

Massachusetts State Police release footage of the moment Polansky decided she wasn’t going to be a victim.

Polanksy, at 6’1, turned around and chased after the man, eventually pinning him to the ground. She told Fox affiliate Boston25 that he nervously told her it was “unintentional.”

“Unintentional, you don’t lose your pants twice unintentionally trying to get a girl running.”

Polanksy said that she was one of two women in the area when the man decided to flash her, something she said was a big mistake.

“I mean I'm 6’1, pretty fit. It’s not a very good victim to go after,” she told Boston25.

Polanksy said she was extremely disappointed because after pinning the suspect down, she pleaded with several people that walked past her to call 911. She eventually had to call them herself which is when the flasher was able to flee.

“We don’t just walk by, we don’t just ignore it. I’m a mom, I have two little kids,” she said. “I want to show [an] example by actually being the person I want them to grow up to be.”

She continued: “One more time life [has] showed me that I can only rely on myself.”

Police released footage of the chase hoping to get any tips.

“The cameras got him and his face is pretty clear, I told him I’m going to get him,” the Polanksy told WBZ-TV. “I’m going to get you darling.”

Police described the suspect as a white male with a heavy build, short dark colored hair with a receding hairline, wearing black and grey running clothes. He was last seen on Amesbury Street.

