Iowa town's mayor, police chief, others linked to embezzlement scheme: report

Three current officials of an Iowa town – the mayor, police chief and city clerk – and one former official were reportedly arrested Friday for allegations of wrongdoing.

The arrests and 21 felony and misdemeanor counts follow a yearslong investigation into Armstrong, Iowa’s city government, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office said in a release, according to FOX 44 in Sioux City, Iowa.

9 CURRENT, FORMER BOSTON POLICE OFFICERS ACCUSED OF EMBEZZLING $200G IN OVERTIME PAY, PROSECUTORS SAY

Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill, City Clerk Tracie Lang and former City Clerk Connie Thackery all face charges related to the misappropriation of city funds, concealing embezzlement through the falsification of public records, and using a stun gun on a civilian, KTIV-TV in Sioux City reported.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation that the state auditor's office first probed.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General's Office, KTIV reported.

More arrests may be pending, FOX 44 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Armstrong is a town of around 1,000 people on Iowa's northern border with Minnesota.