Iowa teen found dead after running away from home in frigid temps over fight with parents, police say

An Iowa teen who ran away from home in freezing temperatures after arguing with his parents was found dead Sunday morning, police said.

Corey Brown’s body was discovered in a secluded area of Marshalltown, according to a news release from Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper. Police didn’t give the exact location.

IOWA MAN BUILT GRENADE AT SUSHI RESTAURANT TO PROVE POINT, POLICE SAY

“This is still an active investigation, and all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated,” Tupper said.

Brown, 13, left home Tuesday after an apparent argument with his parents, which police described as being a “normal parental discussion…nothing extraordinary,” according to The Gazette. He was caught on surveillance footage that night in a coat and cap as temperatures dipped below zero.

Police launched their search Wednesday and a group of about 200 volunteers showed up to try and find the teenager, according to the Marshalltown Times-Republican.

Brown’s family on Thursday pleaded for his return: “Corey, if you’re out there, bud, you’re not in trouble; just come home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marshalltown High School and Miller Middle School will both have grief counselors on hand this week, according to KCCI-TV.