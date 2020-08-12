Iowa state trooper's radar records winds topping 90 mph during derecho in Midwest

These whipping winds were well over the posted speed limit.

An Iowa state trooper on Monday captured winds topping 90 mph as a derecho blasted across the state, flipping over vehicles and damaging thousands of acres of crops.

Officials said Sgt. Trainor had stopped under a bridge along Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids as the worst of the storm came through Linn County.

Video posted to Twitter showed speeds recorded well over 70 mph as the swirling winds could be heard.

"Any guesses on what speed the radar would have picked up if he was on TOP of that bridge?" police said.

The storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, leaving behind a swath of destruction over its nearly 800-mile trek. A woman in Indiana was found dead clutching her grandson in her crushed mobile home.

Wind gusts were clocked at more than 100 mph as the storm system reached Des Moines.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said early estimates indicate 10 million acres (4 million hectares) have been damaged in the nation’s top corn-producing state and many grain bins were destroyed.

That would be nearly a third of the roughly 31 million acres (12.5 million hectares) of land farmed in the state.

The most significant damage is to the corn crop, which is in the advanced stages of development nearly a month away from the beginning of harvest.

“This morning I had a farmer reach out to me to say this was the worst wind damage to crops and farm buildings that he has ever seen across the state in such a wide area,” Reynolds said.

Iowa officials reported roofs torn off homes and buildings, vehicles blown off roads and hit by trees, and people hurt by flying debris. One death and dozens of injuries were reported in the state.

A 63-year-old bicyclist died after he was struck by one of several large trees that fell Monday on a bike trail outside of Cedar Rapids near Ely, the Linn County sheriff’s office said. Thomas Rowland of Solon, Iowa, suffered extensive injuries and died at the scene, the office said.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday night he was "sad to see" the damage from the derecho in the Midwest.

"112 mile per hour winds in Midway, Iowa! The Federal government is in close coordination with State officials," the president said. "We are with you all the way - Stay safe and strong!"

