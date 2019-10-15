Iowa man with 'McLovin' fake ID arrested for underage drinking

It was a Superbad plan.

An Iowa man was arrested after he allegedly tried to use a fake ID card identifying him as "McLovin" — a plot he apparently copied from a famed teen comedy.

Daniel Burleson, 20, was at the Airliner Bar in Iowa City on Friday around 12:30 a.m. when a police officer approached him, asking to see his ID.

Burleson allegedly told the officer he was drinking vodka, but refused to hand over any ID, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. He was removed from the bar but eventually showed police his real ID, which indicated he was under the legal drinking age.

Investigators reportedly asked Burleson for the fake ID he used to get into the bar — but he said he didn't have one. That's when the man allegedly "pulled out his wallet and began shuffling through the wallet and police could see [his] fake Hawaii ID with the name 'McLovin DOB 06/03/1981."

The "McLovin" ID was featured in the 2007 movie "Superbad." One character, a high school student named "Fogell" who was portrayed by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, used an ID with the same information Burleson's reportedly had in his own ill-fated bid to buy alcohol at a convenience store.

Burleson reportedly told authorities he bought the fake ID on Amazon. A search of the website found the ID listed for sale as an "Amazon's Choice" product for $6.97.

The 20-year-old man faces several charges including public intoxication, being under the legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license and possession of alcohol while underage.