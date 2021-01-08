Man who led rioters up Capitol stairs identified as Iowan in local news reports

A man captured in several videos and photographs at Wednesday's pro-Trump siege of the U.S. Capitol has been identified in local news reports as 41-year-old Doug Jensen.

Jensen, a Des Moines, Iowa, native, was seen wearing a QAnon T-shirt depicting an eagle and the conspiracy theory motto, "Where we go one, we go all."

In a dramatic video posted by HuffPost's Igor Bobic, Jensen is one of the first in the mob to push past a Capitol police officer and into the building.

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police posted a photo of Jensen in a call for information regarding people involved in the invasion.

Jensen has an active presence on social media and his Twitter and Facebook pages show multiple pictures of himself from the day.

"You like my shirt?" he wrote, referring to the QAnon T-shirt; others replied that the FBI might "like it and come check it out personally."

According to reporting from KCCI-TV, Jensen is a laborer at Forrest & Associate Masonry. Company CEO Richard Felice told the outlet that his firm does not agree with Jensen's conduct.

Jensen didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News, which reached out via Facebook.

The assault resulted in the death of five people, including 42-year-old Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that 70 people had been arrested.