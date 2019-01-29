Iowa firefighters help deliver baby, shovel new mom's driveway

Firefirefighters in Iowa recently came to the rescue of a pregnant woman in more ways than one after she went into labor.

Responding firefighters "helped deliver a baby" inside a living room at a home in Cedar Rapids on Monday, the department wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The firefighters, according to the new mother's aunt, Larissa Ruffin, made sure "mom and baby had warm blankets before going out in the cold" and helping to transport them to the hospital.

While there were three firefighters from Station No. 5 inside the home assisting the family, the "coolest part" of the situation occurred outside. That's when two other firefighters, who had responded to the scene in their own vehicles, decided to shovel the home's driveway all on their own.

Ruffin thanked the firefighters online, writing the moment "literally [brought] tears to my eyes."