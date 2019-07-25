Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Investigators have 'unanswered questions' after body of woman who jumped in lake found

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Investigators are puzzled after the body of a woman who reportedly jumped off a boat into a South Carolina reservoir was recovered Tuesday.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions we don’t understand,” Camden, S.C. Fire Chief John Bowers said, according to WLTX. “We don’t know why this happened.”

Krista Lee Philemon

Krista Lee Philemon (Facebook)

Krista Lee Philemon, 22, reportedly leaped from a pontoon boat carrying several others at Lake Wateree Sunday and never resurfaced.

"We know the combination or sequence of events that led up to this tragedy, but we don't know the details what caused the young lady to lose her life that night," Bowers added, WLTX reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.