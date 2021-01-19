Investigators scour Connecticut mansion owned by Fotis Dulos

Connecticut State Police on Tuesday were searching a sprawling property owned by Fotis Dulos' development company to "follow up on old leads," possibly in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, nearly a year after he killed himself following charges that he murdered her.

Investigators were seen digging holes on the Farmington property that was owned by Dulos' company the Fore Group. The home is currently up for sale.

Police K-9s were present as well as ground-penetrating radar, WFSB-TV reported. It was unclear what prompted the search.

Calls and messages to the State Police were not returned.

Dulos was charged with the murder of his wife months after her May 2019 disappearance. The couple was locked in a custody battle at the time.

He died from carbon monoxide poisoning in January 2020 following a suicide attempt days earlier while out on bond.

Farber Dulos, a mother of five, was last seen dropping off her children at school on May 25, 2019. Authorities believe she was killed at her home between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. Her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos's DNA was recovered from a garbage bag in a trash can investigators believe he used to dump evidence of his crime. Authorities also found bloodied zip ties, according to court documents.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the alleged plot to kill Farber Dulos. His civil attorney, Kent Mawhinney was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Arrest records show Dulos visited the Farmington property on the day Farber Dulos went missing, the Hartford Courant reported.