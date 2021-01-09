Capitol riot: Shooting death of Ashli Babbitt under investigation US attorney says: report

The U.S. attorney for District of Columbia has opened a federal excessive force investigation into the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter who was shot and killed Wednesday during the Capitol riot, CBS News reports.

Video of the incident shows an unidentified police officer shooting Babbitt as she appears to attempt to climb through a broken window in a barricaded hallway at the U.S. Capitol building.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, lived in Southern California but flew to the nation's capital for the Trump rally.

CBS reports that U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin has also opened a homicide investigation into the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died due to injuries sustained "while physically engaging with protesters."

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating Sicknick's death as well.

Three other people died due to medical emergencies during the siege.

At least 13 people have been charged in federal court for their roles in the deadly breach of the Capitol for crimes ranging from interstate threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Another 40 people have been charged in Superior Court with unlawful entry, firearm violations, and other crimes.

"My office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol," Sherwin said Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.