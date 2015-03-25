Instagram photo of fast food order helps nab Calif. burglary suspects

Four burglary suspects have been arrested in Northern California after posting a photograph online of an expensive fast food feast that they allegedly purchased with a stolen credit card, police said.

Rocklin Sgt. Scott Horrillo said three adult suspects and one juvenile were arrested on suspicion of breaking into four parked cars in Rocklin on Friday night and stealing GPS units, wallets and other items left in plain sight.

After the burglaries, Horrillo said, the suspects stopped at the drive-thru of a local Carl's Jr. restaurant and used a stolen credit card to purchase nearly $120 in fast food. Two of the suspects then posted a photo to the Instagram photo-sharing service of themselves posing with the food arranged on the trunk of their car, he said, along with a receipt for the illegal purchase.

"I don't know if 'stupid' is the right word," Horrillo said, "but I don't think they exercised the best judgment in committing a crime and posting it on Instagram."

The victim whose credit card was stolen reported the unauthorized food purchase to police the next day, and investigators then interviewed the restaurant's employees, who told them that the four suspects' unusual behavior had raised suspicions, so they took down the license plate of their vehicle.

Employees then told detectives that because the large order was taking a long time to prepare, the suspects offered to pay for the customers waiting in the drive-thru behind them. Later, the suspects arranged the food on the back of their 1994 Oldsmobile and asked employees to join them in posing with it, but the employees declined. An employee then told police that the photo — which showed two of the suspects as well as the vehicle's license plate — had been posted online.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the order included five $6 burgers, five orange cream shakes, three barbecue chicken quesadillas, one bacon Swiss chicken sandwich, two double western sandwiches, two fried zucchinis, six orders of cross-cut fries, two teriyaki burgers with added bacon, two barbecue chicken sandwiches with added bacon, and five southwest chicken tacos with added sour cream.

Police arrested all four suspects Sunday night as they were leaving a Walgreen's pharmacy.

The three adults are Malek Morgan, 20, Leroy Jackson, 20, and Tavion Spignor, 19, all of Sacramento. They were booked on suspicion of auto burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of personal identification.

The Bee reported that Spignor's bond was set at $10,000 and Jackson's was $20,000. Morgan's bail had not been set yet.

Asked what could have motivated the crime, Horrillo said, "I don't have an explanation for it," adding: "It was a huge pile of food."