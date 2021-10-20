Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Instagram model appears to smirk during police questioning in stabbing incident, plugs ‘OnlyFans’ account

Exum walked from on bail

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Instagram model was seen on a video shared online of her appearing to smirk while police questioned her over an alleged stabbing attack of her boyfriend the night prior. 

Genie Exum, 22, was arraigned in a Manhattan police station Tuesday night and walked free on bail, The New York Post reported

Genie Exum

Genie Exum (Instagram / @genie.exum)

Prosecutors say she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Babyboy Pajulas, in the back and arm during a fight Monday night at her Hudson Yards apartment. Pajulas was bleeding when he went down to the lobby where a doorman called the cops around 6:45 p.m., they said. 

NYC INSTAGRAM MODEL STABBED BEAU WITH KITCHEN KNIFE, COPS SAY

After she was questioned by police on Tuesday Exum shared a video of herself sitting next to a cop at the station. 

The video, which she posted from another account, shows her appearing to play with a necklace while smirking.  

"They took my phone y’all I’m on the trap rn," Exum captioned.

Judge Michael Gaffey gave Exum a full order of protection that requires her to stay away from Pajulas, according to The Post. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hours before posting the video, she reportedly told a Post reporter to subscribe to her OnlyFans account. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money