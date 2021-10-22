Instagram model Genie Exum allegedly beat cousin with bottle in 2018

Instagram model Genie Exum, who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife in Manhattan, also allegedly beat up her cousin with a liquor bottle in a fight over finances two years ago in Alabama, the Post has learned.

The 22-year-old allegedly came to blows with her cousin, Jenna Marlowe, 23, when they lived together in an apartment in Phenix City back in 2018, a person with knowledge of the attack who asked not to be named said.

Marlowe suffered bruising to her face, cuts to her arms and had a fake nail ripped off during the fight, according to photos obtained by the Post.

Phenix Police confirmed they were called to investigate the Oct. 21 incident between Exum and Marlowe, but the case was dropped after the cousin declined to press charges.

The alleged fight broke out over an argument about Exum’s bills, according to the source.

Exum "ran into the kitchen and grabbed a bottle of liquor from the kitchen counter," which she then allegedly used to strike her cousin across the head, knocking her to the floor, the source said.

She allegedly shouted at her cousin "I’m going to kill you. I’m going to rip your face off. You’ll never be nothing. You are never going to be anything in life."

After Exum left the apartment, neighbors ended up calling police.

Doctors had to completely remove Marlowe’s bleeding fingernail in the aftermath, the source said.

Exum moved to California in the wake of the alleged attack, but then returned to Alabama soon after, relatives said.

They claim Exum, who was raised in Alabama, only started to become famous after launching her OnlyFans account when she abruptly relocated to Miami.

It was there that she started posting racy photos of herself and partying with other girls on social media.

"Ever since she became kind of famous, she doesn’t really talk to people here," an Alabama relative said.

Relatives said Exum had only moved into her current glitzy apartment in a Hudson Yard’s high-rise about six months ago.

It wasn’t immediately clear when she relocated to the Big Apple.

That apartment is where Exum is accused of stabbing her boyfriend, who goes by the name Babyboy Pajulas, in the back and arm during a fight on Monday evening, authorities said.

Exum — who describes herself on OnlyFans as a "free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth & dirty mind" — was arrested after cops were called to the apartment building when her bleeding boyfriend went down to the lobby.

She was freed on bail in Manhattan Tuesday on a second-degree assault charge, but was slapped with a full order of protection requiring her to stay away from her boyfriend.

Exum did not return requests for comment from The Post.

Soon after she was released, Exum started plugging her OnlyFans account and shared a video on Instagram of herself smirking and playing with a necklace while being questioned at a cop station.

