Insanity case begins for man accused of killing 5 kids in SC

The prosecution has rested its case in the death penalty trial of a South Carolina father charged with killing his five young children.

Timothy Jones Jr.'s lawyers then started their case Wednesday morning to show their client is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Their first witness was a doctor who reviewed images of Jones' brain and found a substantial injury from a car crash in his teens.

The scientific testimony was in stark contrast to a week of prosecution witnesses who gave detailed testimony about strangulation marks and the decomposing bodies of the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 8. The children were killed in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Prosecutors called Jones' ex-wife, who broke into sobs while testifying about her children.