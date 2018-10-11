Inmate was handcuffed when allegedly killed by guard, records say

An inmate who was allegedly killed by a guard in August was handcuffed during the use-of-force incident in a Texas prison, state records said.

Investigators said guard D'Andre Glasper, 22, ignored protocol and disobeyed direct orders when he pulled inmate Gary Lesley Ryan, 58, out of his cell to take him to the shower alone in the Huntsville prison, the Houston Chronicle reported. Huntsville is about 80 miles north of Houston.

The pair got into an argument, according to records, and Glasper allegedly took Ryan, the elder man, down to the ground and the inmate hit his head, the report said. He was flown to a hospital in critical condition and died Sept. 12.

Glasper resigned in lieu of disciplinary action and was arrested Sept. 10, the report said. He was freed on $50,000 bond.

The former guard, who has been charged with aggravated assault, said he didn't mean to hurt the inmate, but it's unclear how the handcuffed inmate "posed a threat sufficient to justify use of force," the Chronicle reported, citing state records.

Ryan, at the time of his death, had served at least four years of a five-year sentence for harassment of a public servant, the report said.

The incident on Aug. 30 began when Ryan allegedly spit on Glasper during the morning count, the Chronicle reported. The officer's supervisor told him to stay away from the prisoner, but an hour later, Glasper reportedly disobeyed the order and escorted Ryan to the shower alone.

Ryan allegedly got aggressive and made derogatory remarks when the two got into a dispute on the way the shower, the report said. Records don't make clear what Ryan did to necessitate the use of force, the paper reported.

