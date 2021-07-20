Influencer dead at 22 after haunting final post: 'Life is short, let’s be crazy'

Social media star Júlia Hennessy Cayuela has died at 22 after a haunting final post to her 332,000 followers: "Life is short, let’s be crazy — me, you, god and the road. Your dreams are mine."

The raven-haired beauty influencer was on a motorbike road trip with her husband, Daniel Cayuela, when they were involved in a crash on July 15 in São José dos Pinhais outside São Paulo, Brazil.

She was airlifted to a hospital in the nearby city of Parana in critical condition, but died shortly after arrival of sudden cardiac arrest, according to Brazilian outlet O Tempo.

Daniel — an entrepreneur with more than 110,000 Instagram followers of his own — was also seriously injured, underwent shoulder surgery and remains in intensive care.

The Cayuelas had been married for four years, and often documented their motorcycle adventures via their respective social media accounts. Their final post on both of their accounts features them with helmets posing jubilantly before an oversize yellow sign for the town of Capão Bonito.

One follower deemed the stunning web star’s post something of a premonition.

"From the phrase she put in that photo, it looked like she knew she was going to pass away," he wrote, per O Tempo’s English translation. "In videos, Júlia even stated that the roads along which the couple took the trip were quite winding and that she got nauseated because of the curves in the path. In some moments of the recordings, it is possible to see that there was a lot of fog on the way."

This story first appeared in the New York Post.