Husband of influencer Alexis Sharkey was wanted for her murder when he took his own life, police say

The husband of Texas Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey, who was found dead on the side of a road last year, was slated to be charged with murder in connection with her death when he took his own life with a firearm, authorities said Wednesday.

Thomas Sharkey was discovered dead in Florida Wednesday morning when agents with the U.S. Marshals Service tried confronting him at his daughter's Fort Myers home. Investigators collected enough evidence to determine he was responsible for his wife's murder, Houston police detective Michael Burrow told reporters.

"Thomas Sharkey, her husband, is the only person who had the means, motive and opportunity to have committed the murder," he said.

The social media influencer was found dead on Nov. 28, 2020. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined she died from strangulation. Investigators said there was evidence the Sharkey's had a history of domestic violence and that Alexis had filed for divorce.

No one else is suspected in the death of Alexis Sharkey, 26, and no one else is being investigated, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas Sharkey on Sept. 29 and U.S. Marshals were called to assist in his apprehension, Burrow said. They found him at a home around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

"Mr. Sharkey avoided them and ran upstairs when he learned that law enforcement was there for him and he took his own life using a firearm," Burrow said. "This has been a very tragic series of events for both families."

Thomas Sharkey did not know he was wanted until confronted by law enforcement, Burrow said. He said Sharkey left Texas not long after his wife's death. During the investigation, detectives tried several times to obtain a sample of his DNA.