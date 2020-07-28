Infant critically wounded in Chicago expressway shooting

A bullet struck a 10-month-old girl in the shoulder on a Chicago expressway on Monday morning, leaving her critically wounded.

Ny’ori Askew was in the backseat of a vehicle when she was shot on the Bishop Ford Expressway, on the city’s South Side, according to reports.

Her mother, 17, was in the front seat, Fox 32 Chicago reported. A 21-year-old man was behind the wheel. He reportedly is the mother’s boyfriend.

INFANT AMONG 3 SHOT IN CHICAGO, SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY: POLICE

“This is uncalled for,” Ny’ori’s great aunt Tiara Smothers told reporters at the hospital. “She hasn’t even made 1 yet."

“This is ridiculous that we have to ask someone to come forward for shooting a baby,” she said. “Y’all should stop the violence.”

Smothers was with community activist Christopher Scott of an anti-violence group called I'm Telling, Don't Shoot.

CHICAGO MOM WHOSE 7-MONTH-OLD WAS GRAZED BY BULLET HAS MESSAGE FOR SHOOTERS: 'TURN YOURSELF IN' OR STOP VIOLENCE

Scott said he wanted the shooter to know that “we’re looking for you and we’re putting $10,000 up for the arrest of you,” according to the station.

In the past two months, eight children under the age of 5 have been shot in Chicago, the station reported.

Illinois state police are handling the investigation into Ny’ori's shooting.

"Preliminary reports indicated the victim was traveling on the expressway at the location when a single shot was heard," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They said there have been 65 shootings on Chicago-area expressways this year, nearly double the number the shootings during the same period last year.