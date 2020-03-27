Indiana's coronavirus stay-at-home order leads to criminal charge in drunk driving case

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Indiana man has been charged criminally with violating the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order after he crashed his pickup and was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

The wreck Wednesday was a few hours after the stay-at-home order, aimed at containing the rapidly spreading coronavirus, went into effect.

A Monroe County deputy was on patrol when he discovered a Ford pickup that had crashed into some trees, the Indiana Daily Student reported.

Police said the pickup was being driven by 20-year-old Joseph Baker who wasn't injured but who smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test, according to the newspaper.

Monroe County Sheriff Capt. Ryan Davis said Baker, of Bloomington, was coming from a social gathering, a violation of the stay-at-home order, according to the newspaper.

Baker was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption and violation of a local disaster emergency order. He was released on bond.

Indiana’s stay-at-home violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine or six months in jail, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the order, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, allows for only essential travel or business. The order expires April 6.

Police and deputies aren’t patrolling roads looking for violators but are prepared to issue violations on a case-by-case basis.