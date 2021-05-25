Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indianapolis suspect splashed gasoline on man, set him on fire, police say

Police located an adult victim with burns 'over a large portion of his body'

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Indianapolis man was arrested this week after allegedly splashing gasoline on another man and setting him on fire, according to authorities. 

Police officers responded to a residence in Columbus, Indiana, just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. Upon arriving, they located an adult victim with burns "over a large portion of his body," authorities said. 

The unidentified victim was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. His condition was not immediately known, according to the Columbus Police Department.

INDIANA WOMAN PAYS FOR STRANGER'S CAKE TO HONOR HER LATE SON'S BIRTHDAY

 

  (Columbus Police Department)

Witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as the suspect, Ralph Shaw, 39, arguing with the injured man, before he threw gasoline on the victim, and set him on fire, according to police. 

Officers located Shaw on Monday afternoon near Donner Park in Columbus, where he was taken into custody without incident.

FORT WAYNE MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 4 INJURED

Shaw was arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges that include aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported

He was also wanted on two Marion County warrants, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing. 

Columbus, Indiana, is located about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money