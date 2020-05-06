Indianapolis police chase ends in deadly shooting; officers say driver fired shots

A police chase in Indianapolis ended in death for a driver on Wednesday, after both sides reportedly fired shots at each other, while the suspect streamed the event on Facebook Live.

An investigation is now underway after the officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the chase started around 6 p.m. when officers saw a car driving recklessly pass them. Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said the suspect almost hit another car while driving close to 90 mph.

“The officer always has discretion whether or not he’s going to address the driving behavior or not, but the driving behavior was such that the officer felt it needed to be addressed,” Bailey said. “Attempted to make a traffic stop, the person driving the vehicle didn’t stop, and that’s what started the chase.”

The department is also aware of a video of the pursuit that was posted to Facebook. Bailey said the department has preserved the evidence and will use it if the information proves to be useful to the investigation.

Officers chased down the driver to the area of 56th and Lafayette before terminating the pursuit.

An officer with the Northwest District, noticed the car going eastbound on 62nd before pulling into a parking lot. The driver then got out of the car and started to run.

Bailey said there was a confrontation between the officer and suspect, which caused the officer to initially use his taser.

“Shots were fired. It is believed at this time that shots were fired by both the officer & the suspect,” Bailey said.

The suspect died, while the officer was not injured. Police said a gun was recovered nearby the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on leave, pending a full investigation.