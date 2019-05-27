Human remains found inside suitcase in Indianapolis creek

Human remains were found in a suitcase in a creek on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Villa Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson later said a body was found in a suitcase in a nearby creek.

Police say it’s not the body of an infant or child.

Police say the Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim once proper next of kin notifications are made.

