Indiana
Published

Indiana woman who killed boyfriend during sex game freed on parole

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
An Indiana woman convicted of fatally stabbing her boyfriend 39 times during a sex game was reportedly released on parole after 18 years in prison Tuesday, according to Tippecanoe County prosecutors.

Anastazia Schmid, 45, had a “psychotic break from reality” during a consensual sex game in 2001, which included her boyfriend, Tony Heathcote, being restrained and blindfolded, according to a U.S. District Court, USA Today reported.

Schmid reportedly heard a voice that told her Heathcote was evil and needed to be killed.

Anastazia Schmid.

Anastazia Schmid. (Tippecanoe County Jail)

Her murder conviction was overturned in May.

"The testimony of Ms. Schmid's counsel that she was psychotic, heavily medicated ... raised a ... doubt as to her competence (sp) to stand trail (sp),” the judge wrote in his ruling.

Schmid pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter. Her 44-year, 299-day sentence was commuted to time served.

Schmid will be on parole for two years, USA Today reported.