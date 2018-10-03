Indiana woman says she 'never gave up hope' that Trump would get American flag quilt

From the moment Betty Alexander first started making a quilt featuring an American flag for President Trump earlier this year, the 85-year-old felt it was "meant to be."

"I love to do things for people," Alexander told Fox News on Wednesday. "So that's kind of been my life, doing good things for people all my life."

Alexander has been quilting for several years, making them for all her children and grandchildren. But it was earlier this year when she was sitting around, thinking to herself and said, "Lord, who can I make a quilt for now?"

That's when Alexander says that Trump's name popped into her head. "I knew that was the Holy Spirit," she told Fox News.

When trying to figure out what kind of quilt to make for the commander-in-chief, Alexander said that Trump's love for the American flag gave her an idea for where to start.

"I knew he loved the flag, and I thought I could make a flag quilt," she told Fox News. "I didn't have no idea how to start it, or what to do, but I just prayed about it."

The South Bend, Indiana resident next went to the fabric store to get what she needed, even getting an American flag to make sure she had the proper measurements for her creation.

"I did everything except the stars," she said. "I didn't try to make the stars because they would have been too big to fit." So she bought fabric with stars instead.

Alexander, who was recovering from a broken hip, then spent the next few months working on finishing up the quilt, sized for a queen-sized bed. But then came her next hurdle -- how to get it to the White House?

After being interviewed about her quilt for the South Bend Tribune, Betty's story caught the attention of Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. Young's office was able to connect with Alexander, and the senator received the quilt on Sept. 13 for delivery to the White House.

"Betty was just an absolute sweetheart," Young told Fox News on Wednesday. "It was clear she vested a lot of time in this, took time in not just her craft, but others."

Young said efforts by himself and staff members show how public officials are still highly accessible to their constituents and are prepared to "go above and beyond the call of duty."

"I think most of us appreciate that spreading some joy right now is a good thing for the country," Young told Fox News."

"We need more Bettys in this world." — Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

On Tuesday, the senator shared the news that Alexander received handwritten thank-you notes from President Trump and first-daughter Ivanka Trump last week.

On the photo of Alexander holding up the quilt in a Fox News article, Trump wrote:

"Betty Thank you – I love you!Donald J. Trump"

In a separate note, Ivanka Trump wrote," As promised, I hand delivered your beautiful quilt and letter to the President. Thank you for your prayers and warm words of encouragement."

An emotional Alexander told Fox News on Wednesday she started crying the moment she saw the letter from the White House.

"I just held it and cried. I was just shaking all over," she said

The 85-year-old said she's been inspired to do good things for people ever since learning about religion and Christianity at a young age. Alexander's friends have told her they don't understand why she doesn't try to sell her quilts for money, but she said her background as a heathcare worker taking care of others has made her always do more for others.

"I've had love in my heart to make people happy and do good," she told Fox News. "I've always loved people."

Young said he was grateful to have an opportunity to meet the now-famous quilter, and that she's using her talents for others.

"We need more Bettys in this world," he said.