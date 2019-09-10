Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Indiana
Published

Indiana woman accused of murdering stepdaughter, 10, hiding body in trash bag wants to represent self in court

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Indiana stepmom charged with strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death and hiding her body in a trash bag has waived her right to an attorney, reportedly telling a judge Monday she “doesn’t need a lawyer.”

Amanda Carmack’s decision to represent herself in court comes after her arrest Wednesday on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation in the death of Skylea Carmack.

MISSING INDIANA GIRL, 10, FOUND DEAD IN TRASH BAG; STEPMOTHER CHARGED IN MURDER

The 34-year-old made her first court appearance Monday for an initial hearing, FOX59 Indianapolis reported. A judge appointed standby counsel in case Carmack changes her mind.

Amanda Carmack led authorities to believe Skylea was missing for four days before she confessed to the murder, FOX59 reported, citing court documents.

Amanda Carmack led authorities to believe Skylea was missing for four days before she confessed to the murder, FOX59 reported, citing court documents. (Grant County Jail / Indiana State Police)

Carmack initially reported the child missing on Aug. 31, hours after she was already dead, prompting a large-scale search for the 10-year-old.

She eventually confessed to the killing at a police station four days after the search began, FOX59 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN, 23, ALLEGEDLY STABBED MOM THE DEATH IN APARTMENT, FLED TO HOTEL: AUTHORITIES

Investigators said they then discovered Skylea’s body stuffed in a plastic garbage bag and hidden inside a shed behind the family’s Gas City home. A pair of colored pants were tied around her neck, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Carmack told police she didn’t remember all the details but recalled being “very angry” when she “started choking [Skylea] with her hands” and “thinks she tied something around her neck,” State Police Detective Wendell D. Beachy wrote in the affidavit obtained by the paper.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Carmack was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.