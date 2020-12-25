Indiana World War II veteran's Christmas wish comes true as hundreds send letters

A World War II veteran from Ferdinand, Ind., received more than 1,000 letters for Christmas after sending in a request to a local news station.

Leroy Haug, 99, sent a letter to WEHC reporter Shelley Kirk earlier this month describing his deployment during WWII, his time fighting for General Patton’s Third Army and how he was wounded taking out a machine gun with a hand grenade, according to the outlet.

Haug went on to say in his letter, signed, "A very lonely vet, L.V. Haug, Ferdinand, Indiana," that he has felt despondent since his wife died in August and asked if the outlet could help get people to send him Christmas cards to cheer him up.

Fox News was unable to reach Haug, but his great-grand-nephew, Joe Gatz, said Haug received more than 1,000 letters so far and "was trying to open them all but had to take breaks because there were so many."

People sent cards, letters and drawings to Haug upon news of his request.

"These cards have really lifted his spirits, especially the ones from children," Gatz said. "And they have given him something to do to pass the time."

Haug thanked those who wrote him letters in a statement to WEHC.

"I want to thank everybody for being so nice to me and sending all these cards," he said after Kirk delivered the box of letters and drawings on Wednesday.

The veteran told WEHC that he can't wait to open every letter and respond to as many as he can. Those still interested in sending a Christmas card, letter or drawing can send them to Kirk, who will deliver them to Haug, at the following address:

Shelley Kirk

WEHT, 800 Marywood Dr.

Henderson, KY 42420