1 wounded in Indiana Walmart shooting; 2 in custody

A shooting Sunday at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana, wounded one person and two others were in custody, police announced.

"There are two suspects in custody and weapons have been recovered from the scene," the Hobart Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The post also said the victim was in stable condition and was being rushed to a nearby hospital. It's unclear whether the suspects knew the person who was shot.

TEXAS SHOOTING LEAVES 7 DEAD, 19 INJURED; SUSPECT DEAD

"Walmart has been evacuated and the scene is secure and is being processed as a crime scene at this time," the post added.

No further details were released with police saying the investigation was in its "infancy" and that the Walmart was evacuated.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

The Indiana shooting came one day after a man went on a shooting rampage in West Texas, killing seven people and wounding 22 others in the area of Odessa and Midland, Texas.

On August 3, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring over 20 others. The next day, in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured dozens in 32 seconds.

Hobart is about an hour's drive southeast of Chicago.