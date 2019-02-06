Indiana volleyball player accused of shooting, killing man, 18, who attended same high school

An Indiana high school volleyball player and honor roll student is accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man who previously attended the same school, police said.

Brayden M. Berkshire, 18, was arrested Monday on charges of reckless homicide and obstruction of justice, Pharos-Tribune reported.

Nathan Joe Hopper, 18, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home in Miami County on Sunday, police said. Hopper previously attended Logansport High School, located about 80 miles north of Indianapolis, where Berkshire is currently in her senior year. She is reportedly on the honor roll and plays for the varsity volleyball team.

Berkshire was arrested in connection to Hopper’s death, though authorities did not release further details on evidence linking her to the crime. Details of her relationship with Hopper also remain unclear.

Logansport High School principal Matt Jones told Pharos-Tribune on Tuesday the incident was a “tragic event.”

“This is a tragic event, and we want to allow the authorities to do their investigation,” Jones said.

Berkshire was released from jail on a $15,000 bail.