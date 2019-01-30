Indiana school shooter’s parents deny responsibility as victim's family files lawsuit

The parents of a 13-year-old boy who opened fire in an Indiana middle school last year said their son’s actions were “unforeseeable” and deny any responsibility for them.

The boy’s parents responded Monday to a lawsuit brought by the parents of Ella Whistler seeking damages for her injuries suffered in the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The girl was shot seven times and suffered injuries to her face, neck, hand and upper chest. One gunshot severely damaged an artery in her right arm and had to be replaced. Whistler was honored recently at an Indianapolis Colts game. She got the opportunity to perform with the team’s cheerleaders and sang the national anthem with a choir at the game.

HERO TEACHER WHO BRAVELY STOPPED INDIANA SCHOOL SHOOTER GETS PRAISE FROM WHITE HOUSE

Science teacher Jason Seaman was dubbed a hero after he ended the shooting when he tackled the youth in his classroom at the school about 20 miles north of Indianapolis. The former college football player was shot three times in the attack. At the time, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence thanked Seaman for his bravery.

“Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!” Trump tweeted.

EIGHTH-GRADER WOUNDED IN INDIANA SHOOTING PERFORMS NATIONAL ANTHEM, DANCES AT COLTS GAME

The boy admitted to the attack during a juvenile court hearing on Nov. 14 and a judge ordered him held in a state juvenile detention center until he’s 18 or deemed rehabilitated.

Prosecutors said the boy took two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition owned by his father from a safe in the basement of his family’s home. he brought them to school in a backpack. The 13-year-old boy’s mother had testified that he found the keys to the safe.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.