Alleged Indiana gunman who fatally 'ambushed' police officer charged with premeditated murder

The alleged gunman who fatally "ambushed" an Indiana police officer on Wednesday will be charged with murder, according to reports.

Shane Meehan will face a premeditated murder charged in connection with the death of Terre Haute Det. Greg Ferency, WISH-TV reported. Frency, a 30-year veteran of the police force and father of two adult children, was fatally shot outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency around 2:15 p.m., authorities said.

An FBI agent shot the suspect who was taken to a hospital.

"An agent inside our office heard the gunshots, came outside and engaged the suspect and fired at him," said Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge at the FBI Indianapolis office, during a Thursday morning press conference.

The FBI executed several search warrants Thursday, including at the suspect's home and vehicle where several items were seized.