Missing Indiana mom linked to foot found in lake, police say

An Indiana mother is believed to be dead after a human foot was found in a pond earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

On Monday, two fishermen in Crown Point, a city roughly 130 miles northwest of Avon, discovered human remains that investigators confirmed as a foot, Avon Deputy Chief of Investigations Brian Nugent said at a news conference.

The foot was linked to Najah Ferrell, a mother from Avon who vanished on March 15, according to Fox affiliate WXIN. Her family said she was a no-show at work and failed to pick up her children after school.

Investigators later reportedly found items belonging to Ferrell and her car in two separate locations in Indianapolis.

Authorities discovered a tattoo on the foot that “was able to be matched up and found to be consistent with” a tattoo Ferrell was known to have had, the deputy chief said.

He said that two members of Ferrell’s family confirmed to investigators that the tattoo found on the foot matched the missing woman’s, and added that forensic pathologists “believe that the person we have preliminary identified as Najah Ferrell is deceased.”

“We do believe at this point that foul play is involved,” Nugent told reporters, adding that the probe into what happened to the woman is a “death investigation” rather than a “homicide investigation.”

Anyone with information on Ferrell’s disappearance is urged to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.