Indiana man with unlicensed gun accidentally shoots self in genitals, police say

An Indiana man was hospitalized last week after accidentally shooting himself in the penis with an unlicensed handgun, police said in a press release.

Mark Anthony Jones, 46, told authorities he was carrying the gun in his waistband while standing on a walkway near a Girl Scout cabin in Marion last Thursday, the release said.

The gun, which did not have a holster, began to slip, Jones reportedly told police. When he tried to adjust the gun, it discharged, the release said.

Police said the bullet entered Jones slightly above his penis and exited his scrotum. Jones did not have an Indiana Handgun License, police said. It wasn't immediately clear why Jones was standing near a Girl Scout cabin when the mishap occurred.

Jones was transferred to the Marion General Hospital where he told responding officers what had happened, according to the police report. The case will be reviewed by the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.