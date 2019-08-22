Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published
Last Update 36 mins ago

Indiana man convicted of murdering mom's boyfriend told cops he wanted her to start a new life

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An Indiana man was found guilty Tuesday of murdering his mother’s boyfriend in order to give the woman a fresh start.

Jacob McIntosh, 25, shot 41-year-old Jesse Daniels at an Indianapolis home in January 2018, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The two men reportedly had been fighting before the shooting.

Jacob McIntosh had been fighting with his mom’s boyfriend before ultimately killing him, prosecutors said.

Jacob McIntosh had been fighting with his mom's boyfriend before ultimately killing him, prosecutors said.

McIntosh went upstairs, grabbed two guns, and shot Daniels nine times, prosecutors said.

After police arrived, McIntosh confessed: "I shot him," Fox 59 reported.

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN CASE OF INDIANA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING EX-GIRLFRIEND, EATING HER BODY PARTS

Officers found McIntosh on the ground with what looked like a bruise on his forehead, WRTV reported at the time.

"I'm glad he's gone," McIntosh reportedly told police. "I ended his life to begin a new one for my mother."

McIntosh’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25, according to online court records cited by the Indianapolis Star.

