Indiana man faces prison time for not telling sexual partners he’s HIV positive -- again

An Indiana man who's previously faced prison time for failing to inform his sexual partners he’s HIV positive has apparently done so again -- pleading guilty to malicious mischief Monday in St. Joseph County.

Travis Spoor, 39, entered a plea agreement after he was charged in January. A second count was dismissed due to the plea.

Spoor faces up to two years in prison and a possible fine of $10,000, the South Bend Tribune reported.

He seems to be a repeat offender.

In October 2016, Spoor was charged with two counts of malicious mischief in Marshall County. He was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in prison and then 18 months home detention, which he is currently still serving, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Then, in July 2017, Spoor was again charged with malicious mischief -- but this time in Allen County. He was sentenced to “one year in prison with 54 days of credit after entering a plea agreement,” the newspaper reported.

Court records reviewed by The Associated Press show the 39-year-old met women online and would later have unprotected sex with them, withholding his HIV positive status.

Spoor’s sentencing for his most recent offense is scheduled for March 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.