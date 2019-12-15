Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News
Published

Indiana man calls 911 by mistake, winds up behind bars

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Indiana man wound up behind bars after deputies responded to his accidental 911 call, investigators said.

Aaron Allman, 48, of Columbus, ended up getting locked up on an outstanding warrant Friday night after he called the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office's emergency number by mistake.

“Thank you, Mr. Allman, for giving us a call to pick you up,” Sheriff Matt Myers wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. “Doesn't get any better than this. Lock your cell phone when not using.”

Aaron Allman, 48, was hauled off to jail on an outstanding warrant.

Aaron Allman, 48, was hauled off to jail on an outstanding warrant. (Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office )

INDIANA POLICE SAY MAN'S PAPER LICENSE PLATE IN CRAYON LED TO CAR THEFT ARREST

Myers said after he made the 911 call, Allman told dispatchers he'd called accidentally and that everything was fine, no one needed to respond.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Deputies responded anyway where they were able to confirm that Allman had a warrant for his arrest,” Myers said.

The deputies then gave Allman a ride to the Bartholomew jail.