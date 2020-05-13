Indiana suspect assaults 7-Eleven clerk who asked him to wear mask, police say

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Indiana police are searching for a man who assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk Wednesday morning after being told he needed to wear a mask before being served, authorities said.

The suspect had entered the convenience store in Mishawaka, located roughly five miles east of South Bend, around 9 a.m. to buy a cup of coffee. When the shopper was told to leave, police said he threw the steaming cup at the female clerk and left. Police said he returned to the store and punched her, knocking her to the ground.

Authorities said the 7-Eleven had signs telling customers that masks needed to be worn inside due to county and federal health guidelines,South Bend's WSBT-TV reported.

"The male subject is described as a light skin male black with small dreads, 5’9”-5”10” tall, 150 pounds wearing jeans with holes in them," police wrote in a release.

They added he was between 20 and 25 years old, according to the station.

Mishawaka police ask that anyone with more information call their Detective Bureau at (574) 258-1684. The clerk's condition was not released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report