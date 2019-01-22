Indiana man accused of letting 11-year-old drive stolen rental car to school

Police are searching for an Indiana man who allegedly let an 11-year-old family member drive herself and a 9-year-old girl to their elementary school in a stolen rental car earlier this month.

Khafilu Oshodi, 31, was reportedly in the passenger's seat when the girl pulled in to the drop-off area at John J. Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park, Indiana on January 9. Employees said the two girls then got out of the car, and Oshodi got in the driver's seat and drove away, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest for two counts of child endangerment and driving with a suspended license. The car was reported stolen earlier this month, police said.

HORSES HELP FLORIDA COPS TAKE DOWN FUGITIVES RUNNING FROM DEPUTIES

Police are encouraging those with information about Oshodi's whereabouts to contact them. Both misdemeanors he has been charged with carry the possibility of a year in prison.

Both girls have been safely placed with other family members.

WISCONSIN MAN CHOPS UP BELONGINGS WITH AX AFTER HE THOUGHT WIFE DAMAGED HIS ACTION FIGURES, POLICE SAY

While police continue to search for Oshodi, Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko told the Tribune that authorities are just grateful no one was hurt in the incident.

The area where the child drove into the school is generally very crowded in the mornings as students arrive to begin their day - which poses the possibility for "a number of tragic scenarios," according to Filenko.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a circle drive drop-off and there were many staff, parents and students in the area,” he said. “Drop-off and pickup are the busiest times of the school day. If the child loses control, we’ve got disastrous results.”