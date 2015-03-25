Indiana jury clears onetime state trooper in 3rd trial for 2000 slayings of wife, 2 children

A onetime Indiana state trooper who was convicted twice in the 2000 slayings of his wife and children has been cleared in their deaths in a third trial.

David Camm had maintained his innocence in the deaths of his wife, Kimberly, 7-year-old son, Brad, and 5-year-old daughter, Jill. All three were found fatally shot Sept. 28, 2000, at the family's home in the southern Indiana community of Georgetown.

Both of Camm's previous convictions were overturned on appeal.

Camm said he was playing basketball at the time of the slayings. Prosecutors challenged his alibi because other players couldn't say he never left.

Defense attorneys blamed a second man. Charles Boney is serving a 225-year sentence for murder and conspiracy.

Prosecutors maintained Boney provided Camm with the murder weapon.