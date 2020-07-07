Indiana husband allegedly shoots man found in bedroom with wife hours after separating

An Indiana man who separated from his wife last week allegedly shot the man he found in a bedroom with her hours later, police said.

Robert Beck, 34, of Marion, faces an aggravated battery charge in the July 2 shooting of Brian Eccles, the Marion Police Department said in a news release.

Beck and his wife, Jodi, 35, had decided to separate earlier Thursday, police said. When he returned home hours later, he found Eccles in a bedroom with his wife and a confrontation ensued.

Eccles, 51, was shot with a .380-caliber handgun and struck in his left arm and left chest area.

Marion police responded to the shooting after Robert Beck called 911 and told them he shot someone. He was arrested at the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Jodi Beck and her two children, ages seven and 11, were found in the home. It was unclear if they were harmed.

Eccles was air-lifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, police said. Beck was listed among the inmates detained in the Grant County jail, as of Tuesday.