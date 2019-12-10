Indiana homeowner shoots through front door to keep would-be intruders out: report

An Indiana homeowner on a recent Thursday afternoon scared away two men who tried to gain entry into his home after singing Christmas carols outside, a report on Monday said.

The incident occurred in Fort Wayne, according to the local NBC affiliate. The men reportedly tried kicking down the door but were thwarted by the shots.

"They heard the doorbell ring,” one neighbor told the station. “They heard what appeared to be pounding on the door, and then they saw the door being kicked in or attempted to be kicked in. And that's when this individual fired his weapon into the door or the door area.”

There have been no arrests.