Indiana girls' murders still defy solution, two years on, but prosecutor's 'confident' killer will be found

Two years after the bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found in the woods just a half-mile from a walking trail, their murders remain unsolved.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland marked the two-year anniversary of their deaths with a press conference on Wednesday in which he told reporters he remains 'confident' that the killer will be brought to justice.

“The community has the promise from me, and from my staff, that my office will do everything possible to support the investigation.”

The newly elected prosecutor said he thinks about the case “every day” and is “confident” that an arrest will be made.

Abby and Libby, as their families called them, disappeared on Feb. 13, 2017, after they were dropped off at the Delphi Historic Trails in the early afternoon. After there was no word from the two for hours, the families reported them missing. That night, search efforts commenced.

Their bodies were discovered the next day by a volunteer, about a half-mile off the trail.

McLeland said police have received 38,000 tips to date, often averaging a dozen or more a day. With another anniversary at hand, he expects that figure to rise in the next couple of weeks.

A year after their deaths, police were using a pixelated image of a man walking the trails on the same day the girls went missing as a clue. The picture was allegedly taken on one of the girls’ cellphones.

Authorities also released an audio clip from one of the phones. Police said it might be the suspect’s voice. An unidentified man can be heard saying, “Down the hill.”

On Wednesday, authorities would not comment on the progress of the investigation or certain aspects of it, over fears they might jeopardize the “the integrity of the case.”

Details like the cause and time of death still remain unknown to the public. McLeland says this is to ensure that once an arrest is made, justice will be served.

“I’m confident that if he’s listening in or she’s listening in or whoever it is, that at some point I’ll be sitting across from you in the courtroom.”

Supt. Doug Carter with the Indiana State Police had strong words for the girls’ killer. “If you’re watching, we are coming.”

A composite sketch of the suspected killer was released several months after the murders. He is described as a man having reddish-brown hair and an undetermined eye color. He is thought to stand between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weigh between 180-220 pounds.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to call the tip line at (844) 459-5786 or email them to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.