Indiana coroner finds 3 causes of death for Ohio woman who died after riding roller coaster

An Indiana coroner determined an Ohio woman who passed out on a roller coaster at a theme park died of multiple causes but none were from the ride itself.

In a media release obtained by the Indiana Star, Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, died from exsanguination – severe blood loss -- avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery and the effects of the roller coaster itself at the Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Ind.

In a statement, Matt Eckert, the CEO of the theme park president and CEO, said: "Our hearts continue to go out to Dawn’s family, friends, and all those impacted by her loss."

Jankovic was riding "The Voyage" roller coaster on June 4 when she became "unresponsive," the theme park said in a Facebook post.

Schuck said the normal force of the ride caused the tear in Jankovic's artery.

"It had nothing to do with the ride itself, but it basically was just the force," she said.

In the Facebook post, the park said a full inspection was performed on the ride, and "it was determined that it had operated as it was intended to."

"The safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our number one concern every day," Sabrina Jones, media relations manager for the park, told Fox News. "The park’s rides and attractions have delivered millions of safe and thrilling experiences throughout the years. Our vigilance in taking care of our guests as well as our team members can be counted on in everything we do."